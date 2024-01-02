Taco Bell employee wounds man who fired shots during attempted robbery

AKRON, Ohio — A Taco Bell employee in northeastern Ohio returned gunfire on a man who allegedly attempted to rob the fast-food restaurant, seriously wounding him, authorities said.

According to the Akron Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 7:35 p.m. EST on Monday at a Taco Bell in Akron after the 35-year-old man robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, WJW-TV reported.

Police said the suspect shot at the 21-year-old employee, who returned fire and wounded the man, according to the television station.

The employee was not injured. According to police, the suspect fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money and checked in to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

The man was listed in serious but stable condition on Tuesday morning, according to the newspaper.

Police detained a 33-year-old suspect who drove the alleged robber to the hospital, the Beacon Journal reported. Police identified him as Rayshoun Bruce, WOIO-TV reported. He was charged with robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail, according to the television station.

The man accused of robbing the fast-food restaurant faces several charges, including robbery, the Beacon Journal reported.

In a statement to USA Today, a Taco Bell spokesperson said the company was “shocked” by the incident.

“The franchise owner and operator of this location has informed us that they are working with the local authorities in their investigation and that they will be offering support to all team members present,” the spokesperson said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

