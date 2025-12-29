Second pilot involved in New Jersey helicopter crash dies; victims identified

HAMMONTON, N.J. — A second helicopter pilot critically injured during a midair collision in New Jersey on Sunday has died, authorities said Monday. The other pilot involved in the crash died at the scene.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash involved an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport in southern New Jersey.

Only the pilots were on board each of the aircraft.

According to the Hammonton Police Department, Kenneth L. Kirsch, 65, of Carney’s Point, New Jersey, died on Monday. He was piloting the Enstrom F-28A helicopter and had been admitted to an area hospital in critical condition.

The other pilot, Michael Greenberg, 71, of Sewell, New Jersey, died at the scene.

Video posted online captured the moment when one of the helicopters began spinning out of control seconds after the collision.

Police said that the two pilots were friends who would often have breakfast together at a cafe in Hammonton, a city located approximately 35 miles southeast of Philadelphia

According to Hammonton police Chief Kevin Friel, rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash at about 11:25 a.m. ET on Sunday.

“As the crash ensued, one of the helicopters actually burst into flames,” Friel said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group