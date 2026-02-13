Recall alert: Salmon sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club recalled for possible Listeria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of salmon sold at BJ’s Wholesale Clubs in seven states.

Lot 3896 of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon may be contaminated with Listeria.

The salmon was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Clubs in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. It came in 2-lb. bags and had UPC 888670025963.

Listeria monocytogenes was found in a sample that was randomly collected by the FDA.

BJ’s is contacting members who purchased the recalled salmon, but if you have questions, you can call 888-628-0730, including how to get a refund and what to do with the remaining fish, the agency said.

©2026 Cox Media Group