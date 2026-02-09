Trending

Recall alert: 456K Jeeps, Rams recalled over trailer lighting, trailer brake failures

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ram logo
Recall alert Hundreds of thousands of Ram trucks and Jeeps have been recalled. (Longfin Media - stock.adobe.com)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of hundreds of thousands of trucks and SUVs due to trailer lighting and brake failures.

The agency said that 456,287 vehicles are under recall because of improperly designed trailer tow modules, causing the brake lights to not illuminate and the brakes of a trailer to fail.

The following vehicles are being recalled by Chrysler:

2024 - 2026

  • Jeep Wagoneer S

2025 - 2026

  • Ram 1500 Pickup
  • Ram 2500 Pickup
  • Ram 3500 Pickup
  • Ram 3500 Cab Chassis
  • Ram 4500 Cab Chassis
  • Ram 5500 Cab Chassis

2026

  • Jeep Cherokee

Dealers will replace the tow module for free.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after March 24, but owners can contact the company at 800-853-1403. The internal recall number is 03D, the NHTSA said.

