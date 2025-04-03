Trending

Recall alert: 200K window hinge tracks recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Window hinge track
Recall alert The CPSC said that 200,000 window hinge tracks have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)
Amesbury Truth has recalled about 200,000 window hinge tracks that could allow the window to fall.

The metal sliding arm can come off the hinge track, which could let the window sash fall.

The 10- and 14-inch right- or left-hand casement window hinge tracks are part of the recall.

The following part numbers are part of the recall:

  • 2003558
  • 2003559
  • 2004271
  • 2004272

To find the number, look for R10, L10, R14 or L14 on the track.

They were sold to builders in boxes that were dated April 2024 to December 2024.

If you have the recalled window hinge track, you should keep the windows locked and contact Amesbury Truth to get an inspection completed. A free replacement hinge track will be installed on windows that have the manufacturing issue.

For more information, contact Amesbury Truth at 844-329-9697 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email or online.

