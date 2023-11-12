Officer at Virginia State University in critical condition after shooting by campus

PETERSBURG, Va. — Virginia State University was injured early Sunday morning during a shooting near campus in Petersburg, Virginia, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

The university in a statement said that an officer with the university was injured and is in critical condition after a shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday by the campus. The officer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened when the officer who was on duty at the time had responded to a disturbance on campus, Chesterfield County police said, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect reportedly fled the area before shots were fired that injured the officer, the AP reported.

VSU Police Chief David Bragg said, according to the AP, that the campus is on lockdown as a precaution.

Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz on Facebook said the Virginia State Police and the FBI’s Richmond Division are assisting in the investigation.

“CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University. We will not rest until the individual who shot their officer is brought to justice,” Katz said.

The name of the officer has not been released, according to the university. Investigators are continuing to search for the suspect.