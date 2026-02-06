Matthew Stafford wins MVP award, will return for 2026 season

SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford squeezed past New England signal-caller Drake Maye to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award on Thursday night.

Stafford, 37, the oldest player to win MVP honors, said during his acceptance speech that he would return to play for the 2026 season.

“I’ll see you guys next year,” Stafford said.

Stafford accepted the award at the “NFL Honors” show in San Francisco, flanked by his four daughters.

Stafford, a 17-year veteran, received 24 of 50 first-place votes to finish with 366 points. Maye, 23, who led New England to the Super Bowl in his second season, drew 23 first-place votes and collected 361 points.

After 17 years in the league, Matthew Stafford is officially an MVP.#NFLHonors | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/4GO1hKZXT6 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

It was the closest race for MVP honors since Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were co-winners in 2003, ESPN reported.

Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards, 276.9 yards per game, and 46 touchdowns, according to NFL.com.

Stafford, who won Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles during the 2021 season, is the fourth Rams player to win MVP honors, ESPN reported. The others were Roman Gabriel in 1969, Kurt Warner in 1999 and 2001, and Marshall Faulk in 2000.

Matthew Stafford brought his kids on his stage to accept the MVP Award ❤️



NFL Honors on NBC/NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus & Peacock pic.twitter.com/AXkKhTP4Pp — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

Maye led the Patriots to a 14-3 regular-season record and the AFC East title. He engineered three playoff victories to lift New England into Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

His coach, Mike Vrabel, was named the NFL’s coach of the year.

Here is the complete list of winners from Thursday’s show:

NFL MVP: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers Defensive Rookie of the Year: Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns Assistant Coach of the Year: Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, New England Patriots

Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, New England Patriots Walter Payton Man of the Year: Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders

Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders Protector of the Year: Joe Thuney, G, Chicago Bears

0 of 19 NFL Honors: Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) NFL Honors: Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and his wife, Barbara Graham, attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Robert Brazile attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: From left, Hall of Famers Jan Stenerud, James Lofton and LeRoy Butler attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) NFL Honors: Hall of Famer Michael Strahan attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: Brenda and Kurt Warner attend the 15th annual NFL Honors. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) NFL Honors: From left, Brittney Payton, Connie Payton and Jarrett Payton attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) NFL Honors: Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: Model Xandra Pohl attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) NFL Honors: Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: Jaguars kicker Cam Little attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: Robert Irwin attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) NFL Honors: From left, Seth Rollins, Jamie Erdahl and Manti Te'o attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NFL Honors: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

