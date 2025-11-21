Man brandishing knife at St. Louis airport terminal killed by airport police

ST. LOUIS — A man allegedly brandishing a knife was killed in a terminal at St. Louis’ Lambert International Airport by airport police early Friday, authorities said.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. CT at Terminal 1 and involved Lambert Airport Police. It happened as the holiday season was beginning, with airports expected to be crowded with passengers traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Police said that officers were conducting routine checks when they encountered a man with a knife who refused to drop the weapon.

Breaking news out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. There was a deadly officer-involved shooting in Terminal 1 overnight. Fox2 was the first on the scene. Details below. pic.twitter.com/wEn3jH0FW7 — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) November 21, 2025

Officers used a stun gun on the man, but when he continued to advance, an officer fired his weapon.

The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, was struck by the bullet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other suspects were involved, police said, and no other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

