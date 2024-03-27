‘Make America Pray Again’: Donald Trump endorses ‘God Bless The USA’ Bibles

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is endorsing a Bible inspired by a song about America and is encouraging people to ‘Make America Pray Again.”

>> Read more trending news

In a video posted on the Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump urged his supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad, The Associated Press explained.

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible,” Trump wrote, directing his supporters to a website selling the book for $59.99.

A website linked to Greenwood that sells the Bibles bills the book as “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!”

The Bible is “Easy-to-read” with “large print” and a “slim design” that “invites you to explore God’s Word anywhere, any time,” the website claims.

According to The Tennessean, Greenwood has long been a Trump supporter. Trump takes to the stage for campaign events with Greenwood’s song playing in the background.

The “God Bless The USA Bible” includes the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, Pledge of Allegiance, and the lyrics to the chorus to Greenwood’s “God Bless The USA,” the Tennessean reports.

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book,” Trump said in the video posted on Truth Social. “I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.

“Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back and we have to bring them back fast.”

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota criticized him for “literally taking a holy book and selling it, and putting it out there in order to make money for his campaign.”

Happy Holy Week, Donald. Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one. And read it, including Exodus 20:14. pic.twitter.com/SzMwevnXeG — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 26, 2024

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, trolled Trump with a social media post of her own.

“Happy Holy Week, Donald,” she wrote. “Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one. And read it, including Exodus 20:14.”

Exodus 20:14 refers to the seventh of the 10 Commandments. It forbids adultery.

The Bible endorsement comes as Trump faces a series of legal issues. He is facing four criminal indictments and a civil lawsuit.

On Monday, he had a reprieve from paying a $454 million judgment in a civil fraud case. An appeals court judge ruled Trump could pay $175 million within 10 days to protect his properties from seizure to pay the debt as he appeals the case.

In January, he took out a $100 million bond to avoid paying judgment to writer E. Jean Carroll who claimed Trump raped her in a New York department store. Trump has denied the claim and is appealing the judgment.

© 2024 Cox Media Group