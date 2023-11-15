Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: New floats to take center stage

NEW YORK — Move over Sesame Street and the Green Giant, there will be some new floats on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route next week.

There will be several new floats that will be featured in the iconic parade including one inspired by the new Willy Wonka movie starring Timothy Chalemet. That float will have more than 500,000 pieces of prop candy on it, according to the “Today” show.

There will be one from Nickelodeon and Paramount called “Mutant Mayhemby,” Brach’s “Palace of Sweetsby” and Solo Stove’s “Igniting Memories,” WABC reported.

Will Coss, the parade’s executive producer, told “Today” that everything on the floats is hand fabricated, hand sculpted and hand painted.

Coss told WABC his teams started working on the 2023 edition the day after last year’s parade, using what they learned last year to make this year’s better than those of the past.

“That’s absolutely true! After the parade we have an opportunity to sit back and enjoy the show, look at what worked, what didn’t, and then we’re on our way to this year’s parade. So, it’s been a process, but we’re excited about the work that we are previewing for you today, and excited about Thanksgiving Day,” Coss told WABC.

In addition to the new floats, there will be some new balloons.

Snoopy will be donning his Beagle Scout uniform, Blue Cat &Chugs, Po from “Kung Fu Panda,” Leo, Monkey D. Luffy, Pillsbury Doughboy and Uncle Dan will be hovering over the parade route, “Today” reported.

One big change this year is the parade is starting earlier on Thanksgiving Day morning than in years past, at 8:30 a.m. instead of the traditional 9 a.m. The parade will end at noon.