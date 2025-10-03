Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli separate after almost 28 years

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli have separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.

Their split was confirmed by Loughlin’s representative Elizabeth Much, who told People magazine, “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

The couple has two children together: Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27, “Good Morning America” reported.

The couple’s separation came six years after they were involved in a college admission scandal.

They were charged with wire and mail fraud, accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters to be admitted into the University of Southern California, where they were listed among the crew team’s recruits despite never participating, People magazine reported.

The girls left the school after news of the scandal broke, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Both pleaded guilty and Loughlin served two months in federal prison. Giannulli served five months.

Loughlin apologized, saying she “made an awful decision. I allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," “Good Morning America” reported.

Giannulli said he regretted "the harm that my actions caused my daughters, my wife and others" while taking “full responsibility.”

The couple had put their Hidden Hills mansion up for sale in February, People reported.

Loughlin appeared on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995 as Aunt Becky. She was most recently on the Prime Video series “On Call,” the Times reported.

Giannulli was the founder of the clothing brand Mossimo.

