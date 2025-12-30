Life’s still unfair: ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ teases series revival in trailer

Malcolm is back in the middle, and predictably, life is still unfair for him.

Hulu on Monday dropped the trailer for the revival of the sitcom, “Malcolm in the Middle‚” which ran from 2000 to 2006. The new trailer for “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” also revealed an April 10 premiere for its four-part series.

The new show follows Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), the child prodigy who is now grown up and has avoided his dysfunctional family for years. He and his daughter (Keeley Karsten) reunite with the family, but Malcolm is dubious.

“My life is fantastic now,” Muniz says in the trailer. “All I had to do is stay away from my family.”

Muniz and original cast members Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston and Emy Coligado star in the miniseries. Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield reprise their roles as Malcolm’s brothers, while series creator Linwood Boomer returns as writer and executive producer.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark is taking over the role of Dewey, which was played by Erik Per Sullivan.

New cast members include Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling; and Kiana Madeira as Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend.

Malcolm returns home after his parents, Hal (Cranston), and Lois (Kaczmarek), demand that he attend their 40th wedding anniversary party.

Predictably, chaos ensues.

The original series earned seven Emmy Awards, including awards for writing and directing in 2000 and 2001.

The show will also stream on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States and on Disney+ internationally.

