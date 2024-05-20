ICC seeks arrest warrants for Hamas, Israeli leaders including Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for the leaders of Hamas and Israel – including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – for war crimes and crimes against humanity, CNN is reporting.

>> Read more trending news

The ICC’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan said that in addition to Netanyahu, the organization would be seeking warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC is also hoping to be granted warrants for Hamas leaders Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, the leader of the Al Qassem Brigades and better known as Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader, according to CNN.

The charges against Hamas leaders stem from the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel and include the charges of include “extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape and sexual assault in detention.”

Israeli leaders would face charges concerning operations in Gaza, Khan told CNN in an exclusive interview Monday.

The request for warrants will go before a panel of ICC judges.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group