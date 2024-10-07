‘He’s dancing somewhere’: Christopher Ciccone, Madonna’s brother, dies

Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, has died.

He was 63.

Ciccone’s representative said the artist, dancer and designer died on Friday after a battle with cancer, The Associated Press reported. A statement from Ciccone’s family said he died “peacefully” surrounded by loved ones, USA Today reported.

Madonna wrote on Instagram, “He was the closest human to me for so long,” she wrote. “Its hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other’s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood.”

Ciccone had been a dancer since he was a child, and appeared in his sister’s “Lucky Star” music video. He also was the art director for her Blond Ambition World Tour and tour director for another tour.

He also directed music videos for Dolly Paron and Tony Bennett.

But Ciccone and his sister also had a troubled relationship over the years.

He released an autobiography, “Live with My Sister Madonna” where he wrote about the issues the two had. He said that while he worked with her for her music career, and interior designed several of her homes, he likened the relationship to a marriage at times, the AP reported.

Ciccone told “Good Morning America” in 2008, they had issues for several reasons, including finances.

In 2012 he said he and his sister were “on a perfectly personable level,” adding, “I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way,” the AP reported.

Madonna said they did “not speak for sometime” but “found our way back to each other” after his diagnosis, USA Today reported.

Ciccone married Ray Thacker in 2016, who was by his side when Ciccone died.

Madonna wrote of her brother, “I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.”

Ciccone’s death isn’t the first family member to pass away for Madonna. Her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, died from cancer a few weeks ago. Her older brother Anthony Ciccone died in 2023.

