Forrest, final escaped rhesus monkey captured after crash, finds home at sanctuary

We finally know what happened to the final captured rhesus monkey that had escaped after a truck crash in Mississippi.

Forrest is now living at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River, New Jersey, News 12 reported.

The primate had been among the 21 rhesus monkeys being transported through Mississippi in October. Eight escaped, including Forrest, and had been on the run. Five were killed during the initial search. Thirteen had remained at the scene of the crash. Three others, including Forrest, escaped. The two others were killed.

Forrest, however, survived and was eventually caught after about a week. Because of the amount of time he was free, he could not return to the biomedical research facility, NJ.com reported.

Other than a slight wound to his nose, vets said he was fine. He is now living at the animal sanctuary, receiving enrichment, regular veterinary care and healthy food.

Popcorn Park provided an update on Forrest on Facebook and asked for donations as part of Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement started in 2012 that is "a day that encourages people to do good" and give time, money or the “power of your voice.”

