Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died on Monday, WSB-TV reported. He was 62.

In a statement obtained by WSB, the King Center said Dexter Scott King died “after a valiant battle with prostate cancer.”

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” his wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Dexter Scott King died days before what would have been his 63rd birthday, WSB reported. He was born in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 1961, and was only seven when his father was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

He devoted his life to perpetuating and protecting his father’s legacy, according to the King Center. He was serving as the chairman of the King Center and the board of the King Estate at the time of his death.

On Monday, his brother, Martin Luther King III, asked people to pray for the King family.

His sister, the Rev. Bernice King, added, “Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”

Family members said plans for a memorial service will be shared later.

Dexter Scott King is survived by his wife of 11 years, Bernice King, Martin Luther King III and a niece, Yolanda Renee King.

