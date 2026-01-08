Chris Stapleton to bring ‘All-American Road Show Tour’ to stadiums, amphitheaters in 2026

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton is taking his “All-American Road Show Tour,” well, on the road.

Stapleton started his road show tour back in 2017 and keeps extending it, according to Rolling Stone.

This year it will have 24 stops in the U.S. and Canada, Consequece reported.

He’s bringing some other artists with him, including Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Ashley McBryde and the Teskey Brothers.

Ticket presales start on Jan. 13 with general sales opening on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

The latest leg starts on May 23 in Nashville, and will have 24 stops, Consequece reported.

Here is the 2026 slate of concerts:

May 23: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

May 29: Gulf Coast Jam, Panama City Beach, Florida

June 11: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

June 13: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

June 17: The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

June 20: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

June 24: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

June 26, North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, South Carolina

July 8: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

July 10, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

July 14: CA Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles, California

July 17: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

July 19: Under the Big Sky, Whitefish, Montana

July 22: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

July 24: The Gorge, George, Washington

July 29: Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Shakopee, Minnesota

Aug. 1: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Aug. 6: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

Aug. 8: Ford Field, Detroit

Aug. 14: Fenway Park, Boston

Aug. 18: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Aug. 21: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Aug. 26: Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York

Aug. 28: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Philadelphia

Oct. 2: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

Oct. 7: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Oct. 9: Morton Amphitheater, Kansas City, Missouri

0 of 29 Chris Stapleton through the years 2014: Songwriters Chris Stapleton and Dallas Davidson attend the party in celebration of Luke Bryan's four No. 1 songs during CMA Music Festival at The Bridge Building on June 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI) Chris Stapleton through the years 2014: Chris Stapleton and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum perform at the 2014 CMT Artists Of The Year at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 2, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) Chris Stapleton through the years 2015: Musician Chris Stapleton performs onstage during 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's "Swimville" Takes Over Nashville! on February 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sports Illustra) Chris Stapleton through the years 2015: (L-R) Kris Kristofferson, Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson perform on stage during the Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Blackbird) (Theo Wargo) Chris Stapleton through the years 2015: Musician Justin Timberlake (L) performs onstage with Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton (R) at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2015: Recording Artist Chris Stapleton performs on the Jack Daniel's stage during the Jack Daniel's Bash on Broadway: New Year's Eve in Music City on December 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2016: Musician Chris Stapleton performs onstage during Lucian Grainge's 2016 Artist Showcase Presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on February 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2016: Musician Chris Stapleton performs onstage during Lucian Grainge's 2016 Artist Showcase Presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on February 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2016: Musicians Chris Stapleton (L) and Morgane Stapleton perform onstage during day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) (Emma McIntyre) Chris Stapleton through the years 2017: Chris Stapleton performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2018: Ricky Skaggs (L) thanks Chris Stapleton for his tribute during the 2018 Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony honoring inductees Johnny Gimble, Ricky Skaggs and Dottie West at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 21, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music H) Chris Stapleton through the years 2021: Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2021: Chris Stapleton poses with his awards for the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2022: (L-R) Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2022: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Chris Stapleton through the years 2022: Chris Stapleton winner of Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording A) Chris Stapleton through the years 2022: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during day two of the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 25, 2022 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi) Chris Stapleton through the years 2022: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Chris Stapleton attends the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT) Chris Stapleton through the years 2023: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) Chris Stapleton through the years 2023: Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2023: Chris Stapleton accepts the ACM Triple Crown Award onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) Chris Stapleton through the years 2024: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2025: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2025: (L-R) Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton through the years 2025: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

