Celebrities react to Jimmy Buffett’s death

Legendary “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76, according to a statement posted on his website and on social media on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Elton John paid tribute to Buffett on his Instagram story calling him a “unique and treasured entertainer.”

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” - the legend Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/l0aMeuiOCJ — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) September 2, 2023

The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was. ❤️☀️🌊🦜🍔 pic.twitter.com/F1HC8G2bUE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 2, 2023

On behalf of the New Orleans Saints, we send our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy Buffett's family, friends and fans



He was an iconic performer, a true Saints fan, a dear friend of New Orleans, and the life of the party



Jimmy will be dearly missed but celebrated forever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TSMH6xasse — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 2, 2023

“He lived a life of song till the very last breath…” A beautiful tribute. Have one with a salt rim for us in the Great After, Jimmy. https://t.co/xaZLPJfuFD — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 2, 2023

My condolences to his family… such a legend. https://t.co/UdVGwpE3VB — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 2, 2023

Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/9DUqbe8Hmf — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) September 2, 2023

"Shores distant shores,

There's where I'm headed for,

I got the stars to guide my way,

Sail into the light of day..." #BoatsToBuild



RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett. pic.twitter.com/6j6NrPSRXJ — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) September 2, 2023

So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor 🦜🌴🌊 pic.twitter.com/Pc3rvtNLlD — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) September 2, 2023

A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.



We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2023

Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett's passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 2, 2023

The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T pic.twitter.com/HpyDWYWPfE — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) September 2, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett.



Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue.



The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NXHbsbyY6e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023

It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them. I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people.



I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was… pic.twitter.com/k5B6xgpAh7 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 2, 2023

We are saddened to learn of the passing of long-time Season Ticket Member and friend, Jimmy Buffett. Jimmy knew well the power that music and sports has of bringing people together. #HEATNation joins all Parrot Heads in honoring Jimmy’s incredible spirit and love of life. pic.twitter.com/JbIK96BJPz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 2, 2023