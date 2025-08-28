Cardi B sued by security guard for assault; rapper says she didn’t touch her

Hip-hop entertainer Cardi B took the stand to testify on her own behalf after she was sued by a security guard who claims the rapper cut her face with her fingernail and spat on her during a fight.

The alleged fight happened outside of an obstetrician’s office before Cardi B had announced her first pregnancy, The Associated Press reported.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, testified in Los Angeles County Court, spat

Her testimony was filled with expletives and has gone viral on TikTok, USA Today reported.

She admitted she was angry and the argument got heated, and despite being chest-to-chest, it did not get physical.

Cardi B said she was in Los Angeles working in February 2018, doing promotions connected to the NBA All-Star Game.

She was four months pregnant but had not told fans, only her inner circle. Her parents had not been told either.

The office had been closed to other patients to protect her privacy but the building’s security guard followed her to the office and she said she heard the guard, Emani Ellis, say her name into the phone and appeared to be recording.

Cardi B said she was afraid Ellis would leak the news.

“I told her, ‘Why are you recording?’ and she said, ‘Oh, my bad.’ She practically apologized,” Cardi B testified.

She said they were arguing with each other, but that Ellis was “backing me, she’s walking into me.”

Cardi B said she kept the pregnancy a secret because it was still her “freshman year” after the release of her first major hit. She also keeps her medical information private.

She was also questioned about her rhinestone-encrusted acrylic nails and whether they could hurt someone.

Cardi B said, “It wasn’t a shape that was harming, it was coffin-shaped. They weren’t sharp,” the AP reported.

The rapper also made faces during cross-examination when the lawyer for the other side asked questions she had already answered, USA Today reported.

At one point, the attorney asked if she was disabled at the time of the fight. She answered, “At that moment, when you’re pregnant, I’m very disabled.”

She went on to testify, “You want me to tell you the things I can’t do? I was pregnant. I couldn’t protect myself, even if I wanted to. She’s like twice my size.”

The office’s receptionist said that when she got between the two, the guard reached for Cardi B and the receptionist got a cut on her forehead, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The doctor said that the guard caused the cut on his employee and also hit the woman’s shoulder, adding that Ellis had no injuries to her face. Both the doctor and the receptionist said they did not see Cardi B hit Ellis, the newspaper reported.

Ellis said she was left humiliated and traumatized and that a scar on her face required cosmetic surgery.

She also said she lost her job because of what happened.

Ellis is suing Cardi B for damages, including medical expenses, compensation for emotional and physical suffering and lost wages. She is also suing for punitive damages. The lawsuit does not list an amount, but Cardi B said she’s being sued for $24 million, the AP reported.

0 of 15 Photos: Cardi B through the years Here are some memorable photos of rapper Cardi B through the years. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2015: Cardi B walks the runway for Gypsy Sport at Milk Studios on September 15, 2015, in New York City. (Arun Nevader/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2016: Hennessy and Cardi B attend the 2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night at Kings Theatre on December 2, 2016, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2017: Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Maury Phillips/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2017: Cardi B attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2018: Recording artist Cardi B attends the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2018: Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2019: Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2019: Offset (left) and Cardi B attend Rihanna's fifth annual Diamond Ball Benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2020: Cardi B attends Universal Pictures Presents the Road to F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020, in Miami. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2020: Cardi B, Offset and Kulture Kiari Cephus attend the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2021: Cardi B performs onstage during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2021: Cardi B poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 2, 2021, in Paris. (Richard Bord/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group