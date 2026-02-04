Bud Moore, Alabama football player, Kansas coach, dies at 86

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. — Robert “Bud” Moore, a receiver for Bear Bryant at the University of Alabama who later became a coach and successful businessman, died on Monday. He was 86.

According to his obituary, Moore died at his farm in Lynnville, Tennessee.

Born in Jasper, Alabama, on Oct. 16, 1939, Moore was raised in the Birmingham area, where he attended West End High School, AL.com reported.

He was a three-year letterman at Alabama from 1958 to 1960, according to the school’s media guide. He alternated between left end and right end for Bryant.

Moore also earned two letters as a first baseman and catcher on the Crimson Tide baseball team, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

After his playing days, Moore served as an assistant coach at Kentucky (1962-64), Texas A&M (1965-70) and North Carolina (1971), AL.com reported.

He returned to his alma mater in 1972 and served on Bryant’s staff as an assistant for three years as the Crimson Tide won three consecutive Southeastern Conference titles and a national title in 1973.

In 1975, Moore became the head coach at Kansas and won Big 8 Coach of the Year honors after he led the Jayhawks to a 7-5 record and a berth in the Sun Bowl.

One of those victories was a 23-3 road win against No. 2 Oklahoma. It was the lone blemish on the Sooners’ record as they went 11-1 and repeated as national champions.

Moore had an 18-26-1 record at Kansas from 1975 to 1978.

He left the gridiron when he turned 40, purchasing a Miller Beer distributorship based in Pensacola, Florida.

“He was extraordinarily generous, gracious, and thoughtful,” Moore’s obituary read. “He was loving and gentle. He lived to serve those with whom he was associated, especially young people. He valued people over material things and did his best to surround himself with great ones.

“He valued loyalty and integrity from all, and reciprocated in turn.”

