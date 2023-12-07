Belmont Stakes to move to Saratoga Race Course in 2024

The Belmont Stakes next year will be held at Saratoga Race Course as Belmont Park undergoes construction.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the Belmont Stakes will be held at the Saratoga Race Course in 2024 as construction continues at Belmont Park.

“As part of the exciting modernization of Belmont Park, Saratoga now adds to its storied history by hosting the 3rd leg of the Triple Crown,” Hochul said. “It’s a win for horseracing and for the Capital Region to have the excitement and the ability to host the four-day Festival in June at America’s most historic track. As I said during the 2023 Saratoga Meet, ‘Let’s do it.’”

The move has reportedly been expected for some time since the $455 million Belmont Park project was unveiled by the New York Racing Association, according to The Associated Press.

Construction could last into 2025 so there is a possibility that the Belmont Stakes could be at the Saratoga Race Course for another year, the AP reported.

“Thanks to Governor Hochul’s support for a new and modernized Belmont Park, NYRA will soon be able to bring the Belmont Stakes to Upstate New York for the first time in history. Beyond the excitement and energy around a Triple Crown event at the sport’s most beloved venue, the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course will generate important economic impact and drive tourism throughout the Capital Region. We are thrilled to add a new chapter to the story of thoroughbred racing in Saratoga Springs this June,” New York Racing Association President & CEO David O’Rourke said.

The 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes will take place on June 8. he Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will start on June 6 and go through June 9. It will include 23 stakes races with purses totaling $9.7 million.

The Belmont Stakes started back in 1967 at Jerome Park, according to the New York Times. It moved to Morris Park and then moved to Belmont Park in 1905.

The last time it was held at a venue other than Belmont Park was from 1963 to 1967 when Belmont was going through a renovation previously, the Times reported.

The Belmont usually follows the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. Only 13 horses have won all three races, the newspaper reported.