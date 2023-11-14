André 3000 to release first album since Outkast break-up 17 years ago

For the first time in nearly two decades, André 3000 is releasing a new album.

>> Read more trending news

“New Blue Sun” will drop on Friday. It is the first album the performer has released since his former group Outkast broke up 17 years ago. He made the announcement during an interview with NPR.

The album is not what Outkast fans may be expecting or be used to.

As NPR described it, “New Blue Sun” is a stunning 87-minute mind-bender, minimalist and experimental, tribal and transcendent.

The album is instrumental, highlighting woodwinds. It will have no rap lyrics. Deadline reported that the album will come with a label warning as such.

It will feature André 3000 on various woodwind instruments, including digital flutes, Carlos Niño on percussion and Nate Mercereau on guitar, the artist told NPR.

The opening track is called “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” USA Today reported.

While this isn’t the first music André 3000 has released over the past 17 years, it is the first full-length album, the outlet reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Through the years Big Boi and Andre Benjamin of Outkast during The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

©2023 Cox Media Group