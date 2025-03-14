American Airlines plane catches fire after emergency landing in Denver

DENVER — An emergency landing ended in flames, but all on board the American Airlines flight survived with only a few passengers having minor injuries.

Several people had to be taken to hospitals in the area after the incident on Flight 1006 at Denver International Airport on Thursday. All had minor injuries, The Associated Press reported.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members on the flight.

The flight had taken off from Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth, but was diverted when the crew said the engine was vibrating, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

It landed at about 5:15 p.m. local time.

While the Boeing 737-800 was taxiing to the gate, the engine caught fire.

Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft using the plane’s slides. Some were seen standing on the plane’s wing.

Ground crew members tried to put out the fire social media videos showed. Airport officials said it was put out quickly.

Kudos to the ground crew who got it under control quickly - Denver International Airport pic.twitter.com/EmcoRT9Pw3 — Steve Schilsky (@steve_schilsky) March 14, 2025

American Airlines said the plane had an engine-related issue but did not specify why it caught fire.

The FAA is investigating.

