1 killed, 3 wounded including child in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO — One man was killed and three people, including a 9-year-old child, were wounded in a shooting that took place in a west Chicago neighborhood on Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WLS-TV reported.

The Chicago Police Department said the shooting happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side just after 2:30 p.m. CDT, according to WMAQ-TV.

A child was among four people seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city's West Side, the Chicago Fire Department said. https://t.co/IZV8CEwjEe — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 1, 2023

Authorities said that four men and a child were in an empty lot when a vehicle traveling southbound on Whipple Street, WLS reported.

Police said that a person inside the vehicle opened fire on the group, the television station reported.

The 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his head and was taken to an area hospital, where he was in fair condition, according to WGN-TV. A 38-year-old man was shot in the lower back, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the head, the television station reported. Both men were hospitalized and were in critical condition.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not release any other information about the shooting.