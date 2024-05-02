News

Traffic affected in Worcester for filming of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Worcester walking dead film shoot (Worcester Police Department)

WORCESTER, Mass. — Make way for zombies.

Worcester Police are alerting residents that traffic will look a little different over the coming days for the filming of a popular TV show.

Shooting for an episode for season 2 of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” will be taking place along Main Street starting on Thursday and continuing for “a few days,” authorities said in a social media post.

Parking will be impacted, according to police, and there will be bright orange signs in the affected areas.

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic show airing on AMC about a world overrun by zombies.

Casting calls to become an extra in the show were put out in March.

