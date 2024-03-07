Casting call: ‘The Walking Dead’ is filming a new season in Boston and you can land a role

BOSTON — A new season of “The Walking Dead” will soon start filming in Boston and the production team has put out an open casting call for Bay Staters.

The casting team is looking for people of all ages and ethnicities local to the Boston area to portray walkers, soldiers, post-apocalyptic survivors, and various other extra roles throughout “The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.”

Producers are also searching for “capable people with weathered faces” to play survivors in the apocalypse, as well as people who are “very thin, tall, and have flexible schedules” to play walkers.

Filming in Boston is slated for April through July and it will generally take place Monday through Friday, with some shoots lasting 12 or more hours, according to Kendall Cooper Casting.

Some extra roles will work for one or two days of filming, while others will be recurring throughout the season.

All extra work and fittings are paid. No travel or housing will be provided.

For more information and to apply, click here.

