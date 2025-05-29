Trey Hendrickson willing to miss games if he does not get new deal with Cincinnati: Report

The standoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson continues as the star defensive end seeks a larger contract with the franchise. While the Bengals have secured Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals, Hendrickson's future in Cincinnati remains hanging in the air.

On Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that several teams have expressed interest in the 30-year-old amid the contractual negotiations. However, two NFC executives noted that the Bengals will find a way to keep Hendrickson around after a spectacular 2024 season.

"I can't see how they can let a great player go for a draft pick, given the pressure to win now," an NFC executive said. Another said, "I still think they can come to a compromise, getting him above that $30-million threshold while covering themselves."

"The age [30] is something that must be a factor for them," the executive added. ESPN's Ben Baby noted that Hendrickson is reportedly "extremely dug in" on missing games or the entire season if he does not land a new contract.

Hendrickson is yet to participate in any of the Bengals' voluntary workouts this offseason amid the tug of war with the front office. His absence comes despite being spotted at the team facility in mid-May.

With mandatory minicamp running from June 10-12 in Cincinnati, Hendrickson could get fined if he no-shows the three-day preparation for the season. According to the NFL's current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a player can be fined $16,953 for the first missed day, $33,908 for the second day and $50,855 for the third day with unexcused absences.

In a previous statement to ESPN, the FAU product said that "no communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post-draft."

"The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating.

"I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals."

Hendrickson is heading into the final year of his contract and is set to make $15.8 million in base salary according to Over The Cap. This comes after a career-best season, recording 33 tackles and an NFL-leading 17.5 sacks.

After being drafted by the Saints and spending four seasons in New Orleans, Hendrickson arrived in Cincinnati and earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the past four seasons. His impressive performances led to the Bengals giving him a one-year extension in 2023 worth $21 million.

According to Sportrac, Hendrickson received $16 million in guaranteed money and a $10 million signing bonus with his initial four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals. His 2023 extension gave Hendrickson an $8 million signing bonus and increased his salary by $5 million.

Hendrickson requested a trade last offseason after the team opted not to give him a new deal, but ultimately reported for OTAs and played out the season. The Bengals granted Hendrickson to seek a trade in March.

Apart from Hendrickson, his teammate, rookie Shemar Stewart, is also sitting out OTAs while negotiating a clause in his rookie contract.

Other notable OTA holdouts include T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh, James Cook in Buffalo and Micah Parsons in Dallas, with absences linked to contract-related matters.