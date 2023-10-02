NASCAR results, highlights: Ryan Blaney wins in photo finish over Kevin Harvick; updated playoff standings

YellaWood 500 results

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Riley Herbst (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Updated NASCAR Cup Playoff points standings

1.William Byron – 3,135* (-)2.Ryan Blaney – 3,078* (-) 3. Denny Hamlin – 3,107 (+50)4. Christopher Bell – 3,079 (+22)5.Chris Buescher – 3,076 (+19)6. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,074 (+17) 7.Kyle Larson – 3,072 (+15) 8. Brad Keselowski – 3,059 (+2)______________________________ Cut line9. Tyler Reddick – 3,057 (-2)10. Ross Chastain – 3,050 (-9)11.Bubba Wallace – 3,050 (-9) 12.Kyle Busch – 3,033 (-26)*Clinched entry in Round of 8

YellaWood 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday4:30-6 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2-5:30 p.m.: YellaWood 500 (USA, NBC Sports app)

YellaWood 500 race details

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile high-banked tri-oval) in AlabamaLength: 188 laps for 500 milesBanking: Turns – 33 degrees | Tri-oval – 16.5 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degreesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 60 laps | Stage 2 – 60 laps | Stage 3 – 68 laps2022 winner: Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

YellaWood 500 starting grid

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Riley Herbst (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

YellaWood 500 top drivers and best bets

Due to Talladega's particularly perilous nature – "The Big One" lurks around every corner – no driver enters the weekend at better than 10-to-1 odds. Among the 10 drivers with the best odds going in, just one, Chase Elliott, is not in the playoffs. Brad Keselowski boasts the most Talladega wins of anyone in the field with six victories, the last coming in the spring 2021 race.

Best odds to win• Denny Hamlin +1000• Brad Keselowski +1000• Ryan Blaney +1200• Joey Logano +1200

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week about the betting outlook and, given the anything-can-happen nature of this race, recommends spreading the money around rather than banking on one or two heavy favorites. In the mid-tier, he likes Christopher Bell (+2200) and Tyler Reddick (+2500), two playoff drivers who are likely at such long odds due to the fact that Toyota hasn't won at Talladega in the Next Gen car.

YellaWood 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordBrennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordRiley Herbst (36), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJ.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the YellaWood 500

The weekend forecast calls for warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and partly cloudy skies with no chance of precipitation. That's about 10-15 degrees cooler than last week, which will make Talladega seem to the drivers like a tropical oasis compared to Texas.