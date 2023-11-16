MLB owners unanimously vote to approve Athletics' move to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics are officially relocating. The team's move to Las Vegas was voted on, and unanimously approved, by all 30 MLB owners Thursday.

MLB owners vote to approve John Fisher’s relocation to Las Vegas. Vote was unanimous. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) November 16, 2023

The vote should end roughly a decade of speculation over the Athletics' relocation efforts. A's owner John Fisher initially explored options around the Oakland area in California, but eventually set his sights on Las Vegas.

The Athletics are still under lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2024. After that, the team's lease ends. The Athletics don't expect their Las Vegas ballpark to be ready until 2028, so the team may need to find a temporary place to place following the 2024 MLB season.

