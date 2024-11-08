Live updates: Here are the latest House election results

Days after Election Day, the House of Representatives is still in play. Out of the 435 seats in Congress's lower chamber, dozens have yet to be called.

How many of these seats — the vast majority of them concentrated in slower-counting Western states such as California, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada — does each party need for a 218-seat majority? So far, Democrats have won 199 seats; Republicans have won 211. If Democrats were to win all of the remaining districts where their candidate is ahead, even narrowly, they would end up with 212 seats. Republicans would end up with 223 — and continued control of the House.

Republicans will have at least 52 seats in the next Senate. With that majority, they'll be able to confirm all of Trump's judicial nominees regardless of what happens in the House, including younger Supreme Court justices who could ensure a conservative majority for decades to come. They'll be able to confirm Trump's Cabinet officials as well.But if Democrats control the House — and remain unified — they could block Trump's Senate allies from passing any laws they deem objectionable. This could include efforts to restrict or even repeal the Affordable Care Act; expand oil and gas drilling; extend tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans; and slash taxes for corporations.

Here’s where things currently stand.

Cover thumbnail photo via Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images