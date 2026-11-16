AAA forecasts another busy -- but not quite as busy -- Thanksgiving travel week

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Pricey plane tickets and expensive gasoline are expected to keep some Americans from traveling this Thanksgiving, but not enough to make much difference in airport security lines and highway traffic, AAA said Monday.

The auto club federation predicted that 81.5 million people would travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home between the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday.

That's about 121,000 fewer than traveled domestically over Thanksgiving last year, or a one-tenth of a percent decline, AAA said in its annual forecast. If proven accurate, the small drop would end three years of record-setting Thanksgiving travel that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AAA's calculations.

“After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year. But travelers won’t notice much of a difference," AAA Travel Vice President Stacey Barber said in a statement.

AAA prepared its forecast weeks before problems with U.S. air traffic control communications and radar feeds on Friday prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to impose a nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours and disrupted weekend flights.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford said they expected air traffic to normalize well before the start of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

AAA doesn't think Friday's unusually long ground stop will have a major impact on Thanksgiving travel unless it happens again, spokesperson Aixa Diaz said.

“Travelers are resilient, and from what AAA has seen in the past, it takes a lot to keep holiday travelers home,” Diaz wrote in an email Sunday.

As in past years, AAA expects the vast majority of holiday travelers to opt for car trips over flights. Meanwhile, it expects buses, trains and cruise ships will serve 4% more passengers than last year combined.

Flights got more expensive as airlines' jet fuel costs increased

Last November, a government shutdown that led the FAA to order flight cuts at 40 of the busiest U.S. airports created extra stress for airline passengers with Thanksgiving week tickets.

Air travelers who didn't cancel their plans were rewarded; Congress ended the longest shutdown in history, and the FAA lifted its order 10 days before Thanksgiving.

This year, fuel prices that surged during the U.S. war with Iran are a concern. The overall inflation that influenced this month's midterm elections may also have made some Americans more cautious about venturing far afield for their Thanksgiving meals.

With U.S. airlines spending more on jet fuel, airfares were more than 22% higher in September than the same month a year earlier, according to the most recent government data. Carriers also raised fees for checked bags.

Visa’s economic research group said an analysis of September credit card transactions revealed that spending on plane tickets and related travel for trips starting between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15 were down from a year earlier for households of every income level except those earning more than $200,000.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said Thanksgiving flight bookings were running 1.6% behind last year as of late October.

Gasoline could set a Thanksgiving Day price record

Compared to last year, round-trip domestic flights booked through AAA for the Thanksgiving period were 17% more expensive, averaging $800 per ticket.

AAA expects nearly 6 million people to fly from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, about 12,000 fewer than last year. Three Florida cities — Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami — are the top three domestic destinations for Thanksgiving flights, the auto club said.

Other organizations have come up with different projections based on the data they reviewed. Trade organization Airlines for America said it expected U.S. carriers to serve more passengers during the same seven-day period, though it did not specify if that includes international flights.

The group said airfares having risen much more modestly than jet fuel prices this year.

Gasoline prices have fallen over the past week, but motorists can expect to pay more than last year heading to and from Thanksgiving destinations, AAA's forecast said. Regular gas averaged $3.82 a gallon on Sunday compared to $3.08 a year earlier, AAA said.

If prices hold, gasoline would be more expensive this Thanksgiving Day than any previous. AAA's previous Thanksgiving Day record was $3.58 in 2022.

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AP writers Lisa Leff in London and Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, contributed to this story.

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