2025 NFL free agent rankings: Top 25 overall players, including Sam Darnold and 2 major targets getting franchise tag

The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles' offseason will largely be remembered for one thing, and that's signing Saquon Barkley. That was crucial in the team winning Super Bowl LIX.

Barkley didn't get the biggest contract among the Eagles' signings last year. Not even close. That went to Bryce Huff, a pass rusher who turned a career year with the New York Jets into a three-year, $51 million deal with Philadelphia. Huff was a massive disappointment, with just 2.5 sacks. He was inactive for the Super Bowl. That goes to show that even the best organizations can have massive whiffs to go with their grand slams when it comes to free agency.

As we approach the beginning of the "tampering" period of free agency on March 10, here are the top 25 overall free agents for this offseason.

25. Raiders S Tre'Von Moehrig

Moehrig, a former second-round draft pick, was a durable four-year starter for the Raiders. He had 104 tackles last season and added a couple of interceptions.

24. 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, then had a memorable return with eight tackles vs. the Rams late in the season. He suffered a calf injury in the next game and that was it for his season. Greenlaw has been an excellent linebacker, but now his injury history has to be accounted for.

23. Jets DE Haason Reddick

That was an interesting year for Reddick. He refused to report after the Jets traded for him, eventually played with the team on a restructured contract, and had only one sack. If teams can ignore that drama, Reddick will be just 31 this season and had double-digit sacks each season from 2020-23, including two Pro Bowl selections in 2022 and 2023.

22. Texans WR Stefon Diggs

Houston oddly restructured Diggs' deal right after trading for him, allowing him to become a free agent this year. Unfortunately for Diggs, he tore his ACL in Week 8. That injury, coupled with his age (he'll turn 32 in November) makes him a risky signing despite his productive past.

21. Chargers DE Khalil Mack

Mack reportedly considered retirement as he's about to turn 34, but decided to return. He'll get another nice payday. Mack, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had six sacks last season and made his ninth Pro Bowl.

20. Bills WR Amari Cooper

Cooper was hurt with the Bills and maybe that's why he was not a big part of the offense, with 297 yards in eight games. He will be 31 in June but had a 1,250-yard season in 2023 and has been consistently productive. Teams have to figure out if 2024 was the first sign of a major slide.

19. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

We haven't heard definitively if Rodgers wants to play. If he does, there will be interest from teams even as he's set to turn 42 in December. Rodgers played pretty well late last season and while he's no longer at an MVP level, he'll be better than some other starting QBs around the league in Week 1.

18. 49ers CB Charvarius Ward

Ward already cashed in big once in free agency when he moved from the Chiefs to the 49ers in 2022. He won't replicate the three-year, $40.5 million deal he got then. He's still on the right side of 30 years old and should have productive seasons left.

17. Colts G Will Fries

Fries developed into an excellent guard as a strong run blocker and a good pass protector. In Week 5 last season he suffered a gruesome fracture to his tibia. He should still be coveted in free agency, but the injury might keep teams from overpaying.

16. Eagles G Mekhi Becton

Becton blossomed last season. The former Jets first-round draft pick had a strong season at guard for the Super Bowl champion Eagles, starting every game and helping Saquon Barkley get to 2,000 yards rushing. The 363-pound Becton ranked 20th among guards in Pro Football Focus' grades last season.

15. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has had an excellent career but his 2024 season ended with a dislocated ankle in Week 7. In 2021, he tore his ACL. He'll be just 29 this season but the injury history is a concern. He's a productive and versatile receiver who will be in demand.

14. Chiefs LB Nick Bolton

Bolton is young (25 for the 2025 season), rarely comes off the field and is productive, with more than 100 tackles in three of his four NFL seasons. With teams shifting back to running the ball in 2024, off-ball linebackers like Bolton will be in higher demand.

13. Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce

Koonce will be an interesting case in free agency. In 2023, he had a breakout with eight sacks in his third NFL season. Then he suffered a torn ACL in practice just before the 2024 opener. That makes him riskier. He's still a promising pass rusher at a prime age, and some team will gamble on that.

12. Eagles LB Zack Baun

Baun might have been the biggest surprise of the NFL season. He went from special teamer with the Saints to a first-team All-Pro with the Eagles. His playmaking stood out. He was on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, and now it's time for him to get paid.

11. Rams OT Alaric Jackson (Update: Jackson, Rams reportedly reach 3-year extension deal)

Jackson went undrafted out of Iowa in 2021, became a full-time starter two seasons ago and was a pleasant surprise for the Rams at left tackle. He was solid at a prime position and he should get a good-sized deal as he enters his age-27 season.

10. Jets CB D.J. Reed

Reed has been the Jets' "other" cornerback alongside Sauce Gardner. He has become a solid player in his own right. He'll turn 29 during the 2025 season, which isn't ideal at cornerback, but he can help at a valuable position.

9. Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Murphy made his first Pro Bowl last season after grabbing six interceptions for a very good Vikings defense. He just turned 27 and should be one of the top defenders in the free-agent class.

8. Dolphins S Jevon Holland

The Dolphins probably can't afford to bring Holland back, which is good news for teams looking for a young safety who has playmaking ability and is very good in run support. Holland will be just 25 this season, making him a prime target in free agency.

7. Eagles DE Josh Sweat

Sweat picked a great time to have a big Super Bowl. Sweat was a good player before that, too, with a Pro Bowl in 2021 and an 11-sack season in 2022. He has played seven seasons but will still be at a prime age of 28 next season. Given the premium on edge rushers, Sweat will be in high demand.

6. Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa is going to get a huge deal. He's the disruptive defensive tackle teams are looking for. Odighizuwa had 60 QB pressures last season, tied for fifth among NFL defensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He will also turn 27 right before next season starts. The Cowboys are reportedly eyeing a franchise tag for him if an extension can't be hammered out before Tuesday's deadline.

5. Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley

When Stanley plays, he's a very good left tackle. And he played all 17 games last season, making the Pro Bowl. In the eight seasons before that, he'd never played a full season, with a long injury list being as big a part of his story as his excellent play.

4. Eagles DT Milton Williams

Williams was overshadowed a bit by the excellent tackles on his own team, and maybe he was a secret. Then the Super Bowl happened. Williams had two sacks and was dominant. He'll be just 26 next season and teams were already interested in him. The Super Bowl increased the price of his next contract.

3. Vikings QB Sam Darnold

It didn't end on a high note, but Darnold was excellent for most of the 2024 season. And there's a lot of desperation at quarterback around the NFL. The case for Darnold is his draft pedigree and the results he showed when he was finally in a good situation. The case against him is it's a small sample of success and the final two games were ugly. He'll get paid, and it'll come with risk.

2. Chiefs G Trey Smith (Update: Chiefs place non-exclusive franchise tag on Smith)

Given how the Chiefs' offensive line let down in the Super Bowl, you'd think K.C. would do whatever it took to re-sign Smith. They're franchise tagging him, a move made official during the week of the scouting combine. Smith is just 25 and plays a position that continues to rise in value. He's coming off his first Pro Bowl.

1. Bengals WR Tee Higgins (Update: Bengals placing franchise tag on Higgins)

Higgins got the franchise tag last year and had a tremendous season for the Bengals. Now he's getting it again, with the Bengals saying the intent is to negotiate a long-term deal. He's just 26 and would be the WR1 on more than a few teams.