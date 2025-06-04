Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Seula Beag'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Actor (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Female Actor (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Hench: The Override Saga'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

--- Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'The Final Face'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Daniel (lead, male, 27-50)

--- Rebecca (lead, female, 27-50)

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 27-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'No Prior Communication'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cameron (lead, male, 20-26)

--- Sadie (supporting, female, 21-25)

--- Jude (supporting, male, 24-29)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'How the Lonely Keep'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Girl (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-24)

--- Man (supporting, male, 45-65)

--- Girl's Mother (day player, female, 35-55)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'A Christmas Temptation'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lenny (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Evelyn (supporting, female, 50-60)

--- Aunt Carol (supporting, female, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Tightly Bound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emily (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Film Editor (crew)

--- 1st AD (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Docufiction Gambling Short'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jane (lead, female, non-binary, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Lulu'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Derek Webber (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Alicia Webber (supporting, female, 8-11)

--- Receptionist (day player, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Undisclosed Title'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Slim (supporting, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $94

- Casting locations: Bridgeport, Connecticut; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'72 Hours,' Model Types, Club Goers (Not SAG-AFTRA Covered)'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Miami Model Types (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.