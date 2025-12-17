Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'An 11:11 Wish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Bridge Between Us'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 17-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Minuteman Motion Picture Trailer Show'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tony (lead, 18-25)

--- Corrigan (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Sully (lead, male, 45-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'SOB'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Susan (lead, female, 25-35)

--- William (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- James (lead, male, 7-12)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Fisherman (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Short Film in Upstate New York'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)

--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'72 Hours,' Shirtless Club Performers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

