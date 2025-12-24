Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

'Wager'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, female, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Bridge Between Us'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 17-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'An 11:11 Wish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Now and Then'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Aaron (lead, male, 25-35)

--- David (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Jane (lead, female, 55-75)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Seula Beag'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Actor (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Female Actor (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Documentary Series, Real People Casting, Boston'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Real People (, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'20th Century Studios 'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

--- 1970's BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Queens, New York' Pilot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jenn (lead, female, 26-38)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

