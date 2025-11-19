Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Now and Then'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Aaron (lead, male, 25-35)

--- David (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Jane (lead, female, 55-75)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Dubliner'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Boxing Spectators (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 16-65)

--- Headbasher Harry (supporting, male, 28-50)

--- Thug #1 (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'An 11:11 Wish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Bridge Between Us'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 17-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Track Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lenny (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ten Dates'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anna (lead, female, 23-30)

--- 1/10 of the Dates (supporting, male, 23-35)

--- Fan (day player, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hench: The Override Saga'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

--- Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Bouncers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

