Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Blue Waves'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Austin Dillard (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Sheriff Peyton Ivy (lead, female, 30-35)

--- Jayden Williams (supporting, male, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Tightly Bound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emily (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Film Editor (crew)

--- 1st AD (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Garden Dance'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Principal Dancer (lead, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $46

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ours'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jerome (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Delilah (lead, female, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Viewpoint'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nova (lead, female, 24-35)

--- Jackson (supporting, male, 18-20)

--- Joseph (day player, male, 35-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Invisible Owner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- LEAD FEMALE (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Female (lead, female, 18-30)

--- MALE (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Ocean Avenue'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Elizabeth Owens (supporting, female, 34-40)

--- Adam (supporting, male, 28-32)

--- Officer Lacy (supporting, female, 30-34)

- Average hourly rate: $105

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Short Film in Upstate New York'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)

--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lulu'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Derek Webber (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Alicia Webber (supporting, female, 8-11)

--- Receptionist (day player, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.