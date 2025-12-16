Most expensive homes for sale in Pittsfield

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Pittsfield listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 61 Tor Ct, Pittsfield
- Price: $1,395,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,728
- Price per square foot: $807
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 85 days
#2. 65 Crofut St, Pittsfield
- Price: $1,350,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,948
- Price per square foot: $272
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 67 days
#3. 10 Eastbrook Ln, Pittsfield
- Price: $1,290,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,979
- Price per square foot: $324
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 20 days
#4. 8 Northbrook Ln, Pittsfield
- Price: $1,199,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $386
- Lot size: 2.8 acres
- Days on market: 202 days (-$160,900 price reduction since listing)
#5. 411 Churchill St, Pittsfield
- Price: $1,176,800
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,634
- Price per square foot: $446
- Lot size: 8.9 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
#6. 1020 Cascade St, Pittsfield
- Price: $1,170,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,662
- Price per square foot: $439
- Lot size: 19.2 acres
- Days on market: 72 days
#7. 89 Crofut St, Pittsfield
- Price: $1,100,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,128
- Price per square foot: $179
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 104 days
#8. 619 Lakeway Dr, Pittsfield
- Price: $1,025,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,176
- Price per square foot: $471
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 109 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 5 Crofut St, Pittsfield
- Price: $889,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,370
- Price per square foot: $264
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 70 days
#10. 69 Gravesleigh Ter, Pittsfield
- Price: $888,800
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,005
- Price per square foot: $295
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 38 days
