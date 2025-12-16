Most expensive homes for sale in Pittsfield

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Pittsfield listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 61 Tor Ct, Pittsfield

- Price: $1,395,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $807

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 85 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 65 Crofut St, Pittsfield

- Price: $1,350,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,948

- Price per square foot: $272

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 67 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 10 Eastbrook Ln, Pittsfield

- Price: $1,290,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,979

- Price per square foot: $324

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 20 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 8 Northbrook Ln, Pittsfield

- Price: $1,199,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $386

- Lot size: 2.8 acres

- Days on market: 202 days (-$160,900 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 411 Churchill St, Pittsfield

- Price: $1,176,800

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,634

- Price per square foot: $446

- Lot size: 8.9 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 1020 Cascade St, Pittsfield

- Price: $1,170,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,662

- Price per square foot: $439

- Lot size: 19.2 acres

- Days on market: 72 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 89 Crofut St, Pittsfield

- Price: $1,100,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,128

- Price per square foot: $179

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 104 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 619 Lakeway Dr, Pittsfield

- Price: $1,025,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,176

- Price per square foot: $471

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 109 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 5 Crofut St, Pittsfield

- Price: $889,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,370

- Price per square foot: $264

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 70 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 69 Gravesleigh Ter, Pittsfield

- Price: $888,800

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,005

- Price per square foot: $295

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 38 days

- View listing on realtor.com