Most expensive homes for sale in Boston

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Boston listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 150 Seaport Blvd Unit Gph, Boston

- Price: $49,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,609

- Price per square foot: $4,665

- Days on market: 197 days

#2. 1 Dalton St Unit 5801/5802, Boston

- Price: $33,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,848

- Price per square foot: $4,204

- Days on market: 138 days (-$5,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 2 Commonwealth Ave Ph 3/4, Boston

- Price: $22,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,083

- Price per square foot: $5,510

- Days on market: 99 days

#4. 89 Beacon St Unit Ph, Boston

- Price: $18,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,703

- Price per square foot: $3,243

- Days on market: 8 days

#5. 6 Newbury St Unit 501-502, Boston

- Price: $18,485,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,992

- Price per square foot: $3,084

- Days on market: 258 days

#6. 50 Liberty Dr Ph 1B, Seaport

- Price: $17,200,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,619

- Price per square foot: $4,752

- Days on market: 252 days (-$2,800,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 22 Louisburg Sq, Boston

- Price: $16,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,424

- Price per square foot: $2,155

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 344 days (-$1,990,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 240 Devonshire St Unit 4901, Boston

- Price: $15,950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,897

- Price per square foot: $2,704

- Days on market: 322 days

#10. 1 Dalton St Unit 5301, Boston

- Price: $15,750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,052

- Price per square foot: $3,886

- Days on market: 11 days

