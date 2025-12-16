Most expensive homes for sale in Boston

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Boston listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 150 Seaport Blvd Unit Gph, Boston
- Price: $49,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,609
- Price per square foot: $4,665
- Days on market: 197 days
#2. 1 Dalton St Unit 5801/5802, Boston
- Price: $33,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,848
- Price per square foot: $4,204
- Days on market: 138 days (-$5,000,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 2 Commonwealth Ave Ph 3/4, Boston
- Price: $22,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,083
- Price per square foot: $5,510
- Days on market: 99 days
#4. 89 Beacon St Unit Ph, Boston
- Price: $18,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,703
- Price per square foot: $3,243
- Days on market: 8 days
#5. 6 Newbury St Unit 501-502, Boston
- Price: $18,485,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,992
- Price per square foot: $3,084
- Days on market: 258 days
#6. 50 Liberty Dr Ph 1B, Seaport
- Price: $17,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,619
- Price per square foot: $4,752
- Days on market: 252 days (-$2,800,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 22 Louisburg Sq, Boston
- Price: $16,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,424
- Price per square foot: $2,155
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 344 days (-$1,990,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 240 Devonshire St Unit 4901, Boston
- Price: $15,950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,897
- Price per square foot: $2,704
- Days on market: 322 days
#10. 1 Dalton St Unit 5301, Boston
- Price: $15,750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,052
- Price per square foot: $3,886
- Days on market: 11 days
