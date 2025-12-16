Most expensive homes for sale in Barnstable Town

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Barnstable Town listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 640 Poponessett Rd, Barnstable

- Price: $3,595,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,447

- Price per square foot: $1,042

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 124 days

#3. 188 Ocean View Ave, Cotuit

- Price: $2,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,740

- Price per square foot: $788

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 74 days

#4. 51 Wianno Cir, Osterville

- Price: $2,395,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,194

- Price per square foot: $2,005

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 207 days (-$355,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 93 Harris Meadows Ln, Barnstable

- Price: $1,995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,626

- Price per square foot: $550

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 153 days (-$205,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 199 E Bay Rd Apt 13, Osterville

- Price: $1,895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,551

- Price per square foot: $533

- Days on market: 76 days (-$105,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 110 Commerce Rd, Barnstable

- Price: $1,599,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,179

- Price per square foot: $733

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 116 days (-$86,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 564 Cotuit Bay Dr, Cotuit

- Price: $1,350,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,596

- Price per square foot: $845

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

#9. 40 Sachem Dr, Centerville

- Price: $1,300,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,954

- Price per square foot: $440

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 96 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 239 Clamshell Cove Rd, Barnstable

- Price: $1,295,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,364

- Price per square foot: $547

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 20 days

