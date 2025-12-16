Most expensive homes for sale in Barnstable Town

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Barnstable Town listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 640 Poponessett Rd, Barnstable
- Price: $3,595,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,447
- Price per square foot: $1,042
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 124 days
#3. 188 Ocean View Ave, Cotuit
- Price: $2,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,740
- Price per square foot: $788
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 74 days
#4. 51 Wianno Cir, Osterville
- Price: $2,395,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,194
- Price per square foot: $2,005
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 207 days (-$355,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 93 Harris Meadows Ln, Barnstable
- Price: $1,995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,626
- Price per square foot: $550
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 153 days (-$205,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 199 E Bay Rd Apt 13, Osterville
- Price: $1,895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,551
- Price per square foot: $533
- Days on market: 76 days (-$105,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 110 Commerce Rd, Barnstable
- Price: $1,599,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,179
- Price per square foot: $733
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 116 days (-$86,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 564 Cotuit Bay Dr, Cotuit
- Price: $1,350,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,596
- Price per square foot: $845
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
#9. 40 Sachem Dr, Centerville
- Price: $1,300,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,954
- Price per square foot: $440
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 96 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 239 Clamshell Cove Rd, Barnstable
- Price: $1,295,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,364
- Price per square foot: $547
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 20 days
