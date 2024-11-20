Pedestrian crash in Weymouth prompts ‘significant’ traffic delays

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Weymouth Police say the collision occurred on Washington Street near Fox Plaza around 1:15 p.m. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. It is also unclear if the driver remained on scene or if they will face any charges.

Traffic was significantly impacted while crews investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist.

***** UPDATE***** Area is now clear. *****TRAFFIC ALERT****** We are on scene at a pedestrian accident on Washington... Posted by Weymouth Police Department on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

