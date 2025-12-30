On your radar: Tracking snow in Massachusetts for New Year’s Eve, Day

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather Team is tracking the chance of snow on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

As of Tuesday, the latest track shows snow arriving late Wednesday night and persisting into Thursday morning.

“To start the new year, we’ve got a little bit of fresh snow,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “Potential arrives around midnight, initially as flurries, but during those overnight hours, we’ve got snow that ends up peaking into Thursday morning.

The only other chance for precipitation this week will be New Year's Eve with a possible coating into Thursday morning.@boston25 @VickiGrafWX @tuckerweather pic.twitter.com/7MJEOQcHhH — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 29, 2025

Almost all of Massachusetts will likely see a coating to an inch of snow, while Cape Cod, the Islands, and the northwest part of the state could get 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Spear said she expects the sun to return by Thursday afternoon. Cold and dry weather will then rule out for the rest of the week.

