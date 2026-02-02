Young woman facing charges in wrong-way wreck on NH highway that left 2 people seriously hurt

NASHUA, N.H. — A 21-year-old woman is facing criminal charges in connection with a wrong-way wreck on a highway in New Hampshire that left two people seriously injured early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to reports of a silver Honda traveling south in the northbound lanes of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua just after 1:30 a.m. tried to stop the driver, but they failed to pull over, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, later identified as Madison Bryson-Poliquin, of Nashua, allegedly continued driving in the wrong direction for about a half-mile before slamming into a Nissan Rogue.

Two people riding in the Rogue were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryson-Poliquin was arrested on charges including felony reckless conduct – deadly weapon, a misdemeanor charge of DUI, and a violation of reckless conduct, according to state police.

Multiple lanes on the highway were shut down for about one hour after the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

