Young man last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead outside Tyngsboro home, police say

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — A young man last seen by his family on New Year’s Eve was found dead Tuesday in the yard of a home in Tyngsboro, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man outside a home on Cummings Road around 5 p.m. found a 23-year-old man dead in the side yard, according to the Tyngsboro Police Department.

Investigators haven’t released the name of the man, who hadn’t been seen by his family since Sunday, police said.

The man’s family reported him missing about two hours before he was found, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is now working to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Police noted that no foul play is suspected at this time and that there is no threat to the community.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Tyngsboro police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group