You can end a shutdown overnight — but you can’t reopen a government that fast

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is over — on paper, at least. But the American public isn’t done with it yet: Getting everything back up and running doesn’t happen all at once.

The disruption of the closure, clocking in at 43 days, varied in its impact. Some people, like unpaid federal workers, were immediately and directly affected. Others included recipients of federal funding through programs like Head Start and food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

As the shutdown progressed, effects rippled. Delays and flight cancellations started racking up for passengers as the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to cut back on flights because of air traffic controller shortages. There were closures at Smithsonian museum sites and the National Zoo (although the animals still got fed).

That’s a lot of programs, agencies and systems. Reclaiming “normal” won’t be instantaneous. Here’s a guide to what reopening looks like:

Federal workers

WHAT HAPPENED: About 1.25 million federal workers haven’t been paid since Oct. 1, missing about $16 billion in wages, according to official estimates. The workers were either furloughed or worked without pay in agencies across the federal government. Many struggled to make ends meet during that time, and the regional economy around Washington, D.C., took a hit.

WHAT NOW: The Office of Personnel Management, which manages the civil service, posted on X that federal workers were expected to be back Thursday, saying that “employees are expected to begin the workday on time. Normal operating procedures are in effect.” The pay owed to the workers will come in by Nov. 19. The money will go out in four separate tranches, depending on the agency, according to a senior administration official.

Help with heat

WHAT HAPPENED: The shutdown coincided with the arrival of colder temperatures, and funding for the $4.1 billion Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program was halted, prompting some states to delay payments for heating bills.

WHAT NOW: A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said Thursday that an agency within HHS will “work swiftly to administer annual awards,” but no timeline was given. Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, said it could take until mid-December or longer. Wolfe said recipients should still submit applications and tell utility companies they’re waiting for the funds. It’s trickier for people who rely on oil and propane because typically there are no protections. Recipients should check with their state; Vermont backfilled funding and Connecticut has pledged to cover the cost.

Flight disruptions

WHAT HAPPENED: The shutdown caused significant disruptions in aviation, with more and more unpaid air traffic controllers missing work as they dealt with the financial pressures and some of them picked up side jobs. Those staff shortages, combined with some troubling safety data, prompted the government to order airlines to cut some of their flights over the past week to relieve pressure on the system.

WHAT NOW: Those cuts aren’t increasing right now, but the Federal Aviation Administration won’t lift the order until safety metrics improve. Airlines say they expect to resume normal operations quickly after that. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that controllers and other FAA employees should receive 70% of their back pay within 24-48 hours of the end of the shutdown, with the rest to come.

As of Friday morning, there were 832 cancellations and 517 delays nationwide, according ot FlightAware. In Boston, there were 26 cancellations and 15 delays.

Federal social programs: SNAP

WHAT HAPPENED: Among the most high-profile impacts of the shutdown was on the SNAP program, which serves around 42 million people — about 1 in 8 Americans — in lower-income households. A series of court rulings and shifting policies from the Trump administration led to a patchwork distribution of November benefits. While some states had already issued full benefits, about two-thirds of states had issued only partial benefits or none at all.

WHAT NOW: On Thursday, state officials said they were working quickly to get full benefits to the millions of people who missed their regular monthly payments. Some states said SNAP recipients should receive their full monthly benefits starting Thursday or Friday, though it could take up to a week.

Federal social programs: Head Start

WHAT HAPPENED: When it comes to Head Start, the shutdown had held up the distribution of federal grant payments. Some affected centers remained open by furloughing portions of their staff or tapping into emergency reserves. Others were forced to close, shutting down child care for thousands of families. Head Start serves children from birth to age 5 who come from families that qualify for federal low-income guidelines, are homeless or receive public assistance. The program provides preschool education as well as developmental screenings and free meals.

WHAT NOW: The Office of Head Start will expedite funding and directly contact the impacted programs to share a timeline of when they can expect federal money, said Emily Hilliard, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The office is already operating at a reduced capacity after experiencing substantial layoffs earlier this year. But even when programs receive their money, program leaders worry of staffing shortages if too many furloughed employees already found other jobs. Some advocates said it could take several weeks for some of the programs across the country to receive funding and restore operations.

Taxes

WHAT HAPPENED: The Internal Revenue Service had closed walk-in assistance centers.

WHAT NOW: The centers are being reopened. The agency said all tax deadlines remain in effect but a backlog of paper correspondence developed during the shutdown, so responses will be delayed. Social Security recipients continued receiving payments throughout the shutdown. Local offices also remained open, though they had temporarily suspended a few services, including replacing Medicare cards and updating earnings records.

Education

WHAT HAPPENED: The Education Department laid off 466 Education Department staffers in the cross-government firings meant to pressure Democratic lawmakers over the shutdown. Those layoffs had been halted by a federal judge. The department furloughed 2,117 employees at the start of the shutdown, but some were brought back for essential work. New grants were also put on hold during the shutdown. Most school districts received the bulk of their federal funding over the summer, but some grants have been delayed.

WHAT NOW: The department said Thursday it had brought back all furloughed staff members or those dismissed in the Trump administration’s mass firings. Recipients of Impact Aid, which boosts the budgets of districts with large amounts of federal land that can’t be taxed for local schools, were waiting to learn when their payments would be processed.

The military

WHAT HAPPENED: Members of the U.S. military dealt with weeks of anxiety over whether they would get paid as they continued working. The Trump administration ultimately found ways to pay troops for the two pay periods during the closure. But the process was fraught; the administration located the money just days before each paycheck. Pay arrived days later than usual for many service members with early direct deposit, disrupting their ability to pay bills and forcing some to pay late fees or rack up debt. Reimbursements for the cost of moving between bases, which affects roughly 400,000 military families each year, were paused during the shutdown, advocates said. And weekend drills for many reservists were canceled, eliminating a chunk of pay that can be several hundred dollars each month.

WHAT NOW: Civilians in the Defense Department began returning Thursday. According to a memo provided to The Associated Press, the Air Force said civilians could take a day of administrative leave or work remotely for up to a week. Several military officials said the impacts on active-duty troops have been minimal.

National parks

WHAT HAPPENED: The country’s national parks largely stayed open through the shutdown with limited staffing. Outside groups and state governments had picked up the tab during the shutdown to keep visitor centers running and help with trash cleanup at many parks. And the Trump administration tapped into previously collected entrance fees to pay for cleaning restrooms and other basic services. But the efforts didn’t stop vandals from defacing rock features along Devils Garden Trail in Arches National Park in Utah and toppling a stone wall at Devil’s Den in Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

WHAT NOW: National Park Service employees were ordered back to work Thursday. It will take time for rangers to fully assess parks, including backcountry areas, and more damage could yet be discovered, said Kristen Brengel with the National Parks Conservation Association. No fees were collected during the shutdown, costing parks almost $1 million a day in lost revenue.

Museums

WHAT HAPPENED: The Smithsonian buildings and the National Zoo were first closed Oct. 12. They are typically open every day except Christmas. The 20 sites together hosted more than 16 million people last year, and the organization has more than 3,600 federal employees. While the zoo has been closed, the popular livestream feeds capturing the famous giant pandas were offline. The normally active social media pages sharing animal updates and colorful photographs were silent. The animals continue to be fed and get care.

WHAT NOW: Two of the Smithsonian’s museums along the National Mall – American History and Air and Space – were to reopen Friday. The organization says on its website that the rest of the Smithsonian’s sites across the Washington area and New York will reopen by Monday on a rolling basis.

