Yale expands financial aid, offering free tuition to come families

NEW HAVEN, CT — Yale University is expanding its financial aid program.

Starting next year, the university will offer free tuition to undergraduate students from families earning less than $200,000 annually, and will fully cover all costs—including housing, meals, and other expenses—for those from families making under $100,000 a year.

University officials say the changes could allow nearly half of all U.S. households with children under 17 to qualify for Yale’s full financial aid package.

The move follows a similar expansion announced by Harvard University, which took effect this academic year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

