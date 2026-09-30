World’s loudest birds can rival the sound of a jackhammer, UMass experts say

AMHERST, Mass. — If you think your neighborhood birds are noisy, some species can produce sounds as loud as a jackhammer.

The bare-throated bellbird and the red-legged seriema can both produce calls exceeding 120 decibels, putting them among the loudest birds in the world, according to biologists at the University of Massachusetts.

For comparison, a jackhammer typically operates at a similar volume.

The white bellbird holds the title of the loudest bird call ever recorded. Guinness World Records recognized the species in 2019 after researchers documented a call reaching 125 decibels.

The white bellbird is native to parts of South America and is known for its explosive, high-pitched call, which can be heard over long distances.

While the record-setting birds may not be common in New England, their remarkable vocal abilities continue to fascinate scientists and bird enthusiasts alike.

The next time a bird wakes you up in the morning, take comfort in knowing it could be much louder.

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