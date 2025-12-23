Worker rescued following fall on construction site in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A worker was rescued after falling at a construction site in Yarmouth, Tuesday, officials say.

The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the construction site shortly before 10 a.m. Once on scene they located a worker who had fallen approximately 10 feet, according to fire officials.

The worker complained to firefighters of an ankle injury, officials say.

Fire crews had limited access to the worker as a result of the current state of the construction site.

“Due to active foundation work, access to the patient was limited by concrete forms and framing, preventing standard patient removal,” the fire department said in a social media post. “Given the site constraints, crews performed a controlled extrication using ground ladders to safely remove the patient from the foundation area,” the post continues.

The worker was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

No firefighters were injured.

Yarmouth worker injured Photo Credit: Yarmouth Fire Department

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group