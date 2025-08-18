Worker pulled from rubble of wall collapse at Canton construction site

CANTON, Mass. — A worker was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the rubble of a wall collapse at a construction site in Canton on Monday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a roof collapse and a trapped person at a house under construction on Lake Road learned a wall had fallen on top of a worker, according to Canton Fire Chief Wendell Robery.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured video of emergency crews using a basket stretcher to hoist the injured worker down to the ground from the second floor of the home.

0 of 16 Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton Wall collapse in Canton

The worker was then stabilized on a different stretcher and loaded into an awaiting ambulance.

The severity of the worker’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear, according to Robery.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called to the scene.

The cause of the wall collapse is under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group