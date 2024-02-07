Worker dead after foundation of Hanson home collapses, DA says

HANSON, Mass — A worker was killed Wednesday when the foundation of a home under construction in Hanson partially collapsed, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person trapped in the rubble of a collapse at 50 Dwight Street around 11:30 a.m. learned workers were digging to waterproof the basement when the foundation broke away, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced during a news conference.

Cruz said rescue teams were still working Wednesday afternoon to extricate the victim’s body with airbags. Crews were also shoring up the house to ensure a safe removal process.

A family member of the worker was present at the time of the collapse, but the victim’s name isn’t being released at this time, according to Cruz.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much weight fell on top of the worker.

It’s not clear if the house is inhabitable due to the extensive damage, Cruz noted.

Cruz said an investigation into the “unattended death” remains ongoing.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

